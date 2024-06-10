GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding: PM Modi to Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s congratulatory message, expressing hope for mutual understanding and respect

Published - June 10, 2024 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. File

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: AP

The unease in India-Canada ties was on display when Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 10 responded to a congratulatory message from his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and said New Delhi looks forward to working with Ottawa based on mutual understanding and respect for "each other's concerns".

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Mr. Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

New Delhi rejected Mr. Trudeau's charges as "absurd".

"Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other's concerns," Mr. Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Also read : Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?

In his June 6 message, Mr. Trudeau said Canada stands ready to work with the new Indian government to advance the ties if they are anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.

"Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations' peoples anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law," the Canadian Prime Minister said.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

There have been instances of pro-Khalistani elements threatening to harm Indian diplomats.

Days after Mr. Trudeau's allegations last year, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

Nijjar, who was declared a terrorist by India, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in British Columbia in Surrey on June 18 last year.

The murder is being probed by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

