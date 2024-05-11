GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In Pictures | Northern Lights: sightings across Europe

Published - May 11, 2024 11:49 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth on May 10, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain - and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend.

The first of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) - expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun - came just after 1600 GMT, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)‘s Space Weather Prediction Center.

It was later upgraded to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm - the first since the “Halloween Storms” of October 2003 caused blackouts in Sweden and damaged power infrastructure in South Africa. More CMEs are expected to pummel the planet in the coming days.

Social media lit up with people posting pictures of auroras from northern Europe and Australasia.

- AP

Here are some glimpses:
Photo: AP

Northern lights appear over the Dreisamtal valley in the Black Forest near Freiburg, Germany.

Photo: Reuters

Northern lights are seen over the lake near Szczytno, Poland.

Photo: AP

Northern lights glow in the night sky above the village of Daillens, Switzerland.

Photo: AP

Northern lights shine over Portsmouth.

Photo: AP

The Northern Lights appear in the night sky over East Brandenburg.

Photo: AP

The Northern Lights appear in the night sky over East Brandenburg.

Photo: Reuters

People watch the aurora borealis, northern lights, light up the sky over the ocean off Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S.

Photo: AFP

Northern lights or aurora borealis during a solar storm over the National Monument of Scotland in Edinburgh

Photo: AFP

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky near London, Ontario, during a geomagnetic storm

Photo: AP

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota.

Photo: AP

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota.

Photo: AP

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota.

Photo: AP

The northern lights glow in the sky over St. Croix State Forest near Markville, Minnesota.

Photo: AP

The crescent moon sets below the northern lights near Skidmore, New York.

Photo: AP

Northern lights glow in the sky near Kroschel, Minnesota.

