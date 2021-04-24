International

In Indonesia, executions are ordered online

Indonesia has sentenced scores of prisoners to death over Zoom and other video apps during the pandemic, in what critics say is an “inhumane” insult to those facing the firing squad.

Indonesia turned to virtual hearings as COVID-19 curbs shut down most in-person trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, which can carry the death penalty.

Since early last year, almost 100 inmates have been condemned to die in Indonesia by judges they could only see on a television monitor, according to Amnesty International.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 6:18:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/in-indonesia-executions-are-ordered-online/article34395833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY