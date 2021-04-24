In Indonesia, executions are ordered online

Indonesia has sentenced scores of prisoners to death over Zoom and other video apps during the pandemic, in what critics say is an “inhumane” insult to those facing the firing squad.

Indonesia turned to virtual hearings as COVID-19 curbs shut down most in-person trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, which can carry the death penalty.

Since early last year, almost 100 inmates have been condemned to die in Indonesia by judges they could only see on a television monitor, according to Amnesty International.