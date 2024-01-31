GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 14 years in prison in third conviction

The judgment comes a day after another court convicted the former Pakistan Prime Minister of leaking state secrets

January 31, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

AP
File picture of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife. A Pakistani court on them to 14 years in prison for corruption

File picture of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife. A Pakistani court on them to 14 years in prison for corruption | Photo Credit: AP

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced on Wednesday to 14 years in prison for corruption, his lawyer and prison officials said, a day after another special court convicted Khan of leaking state secrets and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.

ALSO READ
Imran Khan’s conviction a week before election is a mirror image of the past: diplomats 

The latest conviction and sentencing were Khan’s third since 2022 when he was ousted from power.

Khan and his wife were accused in the most recent case of retaining and selling state gifts when the former premier was in power.

Disqualified ahead of elections

The court also disqualified Khan for years from holding any public office, ahead of Pakistan’s February 8 parliamentary elections. Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan said the former prime minister was convicted and sentenced in such a hurry that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team.

He said Khan’s basic human and fundamental rights had been violated, and that the latest conviction and sentencing would be challenged in higher courts.

“It seems the judge was in a hurry to announce the verdict,” he said.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, the chief spokesperson for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, also confirmed the conviction and sentencing.

The latest development came three weeks after Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were indicted on graft charges for retaining state gifts including jewelry and watches from Saudi Arabia’s government, authorities said.

The latest court order was another blow to Khan. He and Bibi had pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Khan briefly attended the court hearing when the judge announced the verdict.

Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022. Despite his conviction and sentencing, he remains popular and is currently serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.

