Imran Khan says from Pakistan jail that he is ‘ready to talk’

January 20, 2024 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistan’s jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, October 19, 2024, said that he was “open for dialogue” and “ready to talk,” indicating his willingness to mend ties with the powerful establishment ahead of next month’s general elections.

The 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party has been incarcerated at a high-security jail facing multiple cases for more than six months.

Nomination papers for Mr. Khan and a number of his party leaders have been rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Various courts have been turning down his and his party’s pleas against these decisions.

Mr. Khan has already been convicted in the Toshakhana corruption case and is under trial for multiple other cases.

“For the last 19 months, I’ve been saying that I’m ready to talk ... I’m a politician,” Geo News quoted Mr. Khan as saying.

As the embattled PTI faces uphill tasks, its major rivals — the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — have already commenced nationwide campaigns and distributed tickets for national and provincial constituencies, Geo News added.

While referring to the prevailing political landscape in the country, Mr. Khan said that steps were being taken to form a “controlled parliament.” “My biggest mistake was to accept a weak government. Instead of a weak government, I should have held elections again. It would be better to sit in the opposition rather than a weak coalition government,” he was quoted as saying.