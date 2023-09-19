HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

Questions had swirled over whether the earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains would disrupt plans for the meetings in Morocco's Marrakech

September 19, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File picture of the logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on its building in Washington

File picture of the logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on its building in Washington | Photo Credit: AP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have decided to hold their annual meetings in Morocco in October despite a recent earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people, it was announced on Monday.

The decision, made by senior IMF and World Bank officials, came at the request of Moroccan authorities, who had pressed the global institutions to proceed with the October 9 to 15 gathering in Marrakech, just 72 km from the site of the 6.8-magnitude quake on September 8.

Questions had swirled over whether the earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains would disrupt plans for the meetings in Morocco's tourist hub of Marrakech, which are expected to bring some 10,000-15,000 to the city.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.