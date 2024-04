April 13, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - Washington

The IMF executive board confirmed Friday that it had reappointed Kristalina Georgieva to serve for a second five-year term running the international financial institution.

The decision means that Ms. Georgieva, who was the sole candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund, will continue in office when her current term ends on September 30, 2024. The decision was taken by consensus, the IMF said in a statement.