Data: 'Illegal' Israeli settlements on border continue to grow

Fighting over land: Israeli border guards keeping watch as bulldozers demolish Palestinian houses near the al-Arub camp, on the outskirts of the West Bank town of Hebron. AFP HAZEM BADER

Fighting over land: Israeli border guards keeping watch as bulldozers demolish Palestinian houses near the al-Arub camp, on the outskirts of the West Bank town of Hebron. AFP HAZEM BADER  

Government-backed Israeli settlements in West Bank, in Palestine, and East Jerusalem regions have grown exponentially, both in number and population, since the 1967 war.

By promoting them, Israel continues to defy international law - the UN Security Council had condemned settlements in a resolution passed in 2016.

Rising over time
Over four lakh people resided in 131 government-sanctioned Israeli settlements in the West Bank region, as of 2017. More than two lakh resided in at least 11 settlements in East Jerusalem, as of 2016. Around 700 settlers resided in the Hebron region in 2017.

image/svg+xml 2000 2005 2010 2015 4 lakh 3.5 lakh 3 lakh 2.5 lakh 2 lakh 1.5 lakh West Bank East Jerusalem No. of settlers
 

Where people settled
The map shows the five most populous settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem regions.

image/svg+xml A B C D E F G J H I Nablus Tel Aviv-Yafo Netanya Jerusalem Hebron Jericho As-Salt Madaba Ein Gedi A. Modi'in Illit | B. Beitar Illit | C. Ramot Alon | D. Pisgat Ze'ev | E. Ma'ale Adumim | F. Gilo | G. Neve Ya’akov H. Har Homa | I. Ari’el | J. Giv'at Ze’ev West Bank |
 

Settler swarms
As of 2017, the most populous settlement in West Bank was Modi’in Illit with 70,081 residents. Ramot Alon was the most populous in East Jerusalem at the end of 2016 with 46,150 settlers. The table lists the five most populous settlements.

image/svg+xml Settlement Established Population (1996) Population (2017) Growth (%) Modi'in Illit 1996 6,150 70,081 1,039.5 Beitar Illit 1985 7,570 54,557 620.7 Ma'ale Adumim 1975 18,700 37,817 102.2 Ari'el 1978 13,800 19,626 42.2 Giv'at Ze'ev 1983 7,840 17,323 121.0 West Bank East Jerusalem Settlement Population (1997) Population (2016) Growth % Ramot Alon 37,167 46,150 24.2 Pisgat Zeev 31,150 41,930 34.6 Gilo 26,604 30,900 16.2 Neve Ya'akov 19,960 22,350 12.0 Har Homa 2,152 20,660 860 * * between 2003 and 2016
 

