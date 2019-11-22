Data: 'Illegal' Israeli settlements on border continue to grow

Government-backed Israeli settlements in West Bank, in Palestine, and East Jerusalem regions have grown exponentially, both in number and population, since the 1967 war.

By promoting them, Israel continues to defy international law - the UN Security Council had condemned settlements in a resolution passed in 2016.

Rising over time

Over four lakh people resided in 131 government-sanctioned Israeli settlements in the West Bank region, as of 2017. More than two lakh resided in at least 11 settlements in East Jerusalem, as of 2016. Around 700 settlers resided in the Hebron region in 2017.

image/svg+xml 2000 2005 2010 2015 4 lakh 3.5 lakh 3 lakh 2.5 lakh 2 lakh 1.5 lakh West Bank East Jerusalem No. of settlers

Where people settled

The map shows the five most populous settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem regions.

image/svg+xml A B C D E F G J H I Nablus Tel Aviv-Yafo Netanya Jerusalem Hebron Jericho As-Salt Madaba Ein Gedi A. Modi'in Illit | B. Beitar Illit | C. Ramot Alon | D. Pisgat Ze'ev | E. Ma'ale Adumim | F. Gilo | G. Neve Ya’akov H. Har Homa | I. Ari’el | J. Giv'at Ze’ev West Bank |

Settler swarms

As of 2017, the most populous settlement in West Bank was Modi’in Illit with 70,081 residents. Ramot Alon was the most populous in East Jerusalem at the end of 2016 with 46,150 settlers. The table lists the five most populous settlements.