Watch | Hundreds of whales stranded in Australia’s Tasmania island

Hundreds of whales are stranded in a remote bay on the Australian island of Tasmania. The incident is believed to be the largest mass stranding ever recorded in Australia. The whales are stuck on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour. It is on the island’s rugged and sparsely populated west coast.  A crew of 60 conservationists, skilled volunteers and local fish farm workers are engaged in the rescue efforts.

