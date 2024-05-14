GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Huge manhunt launched in France as gunmen kill two guards, free inmate from prison van

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France

Updated - May 14, 2024 07:33 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 07:00 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters

At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on May 14 after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, French police said, triggering a major manhunt.

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place around 0900 GMT (2.30 p.m. IST) at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France. The unnamed inmate and the attackers escaped, police said.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.

European Union ports join up in fight against drug smuggling

"All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized," he wrote on X.

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said two of the injured officers were in a particularly critical state.

"Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime," he told BFM TV. "These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed."

Images on social media showed at least two men in balaclavas carrying rifles circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.

Drug crime has spiralled across Europe, which has been flooded with cocaine in recent years. Marseille has been the epicentre of France's gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking clans.

Local media reports named the fugitive inmate as 30-year-old Mohamed A.

A French police source said he was suspected of ordering a murder in Marseille, and had ties to the city's powerful "Blacks" gang.

Related Topics

France

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.