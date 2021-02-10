International

Houthis target Saudi airport, plane catches fire

Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted the Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdom’s state television reported.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, Saudi state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV said, without offering word on possible casualties from the assault. The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack soon afterward, with military spokesperson Yehia Sareai saying the group used four bomb-laden drones to target Abha airport. “This comes in response to the continued aerial bombardment and the brutal siege on our country,” Mr. Sareai said, noting that the Houthis consider the airport a military and not a civilian target. Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen, said the forces intercepted two bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthis toward the kingdom. He condemned the assault as a “deliberate attempt to target civilians in the southern region” of the country.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 12:00:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/houthis-target-saudi-airport-plane-catches-fire/article33804121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY