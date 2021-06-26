International

Hong Kong police chief calls for fake news law

Hong Kong’s new police chief called for a fake news law on Saturday and blamed the media for plunging trust in his officers in the politically polarised finance hub.

His call comes as authorities carry out a sweeping crackdown on dissent and just days after outspoken newspaper Apple Daily was forced to fold following the freezing of its accounts under a tough new national security law.

Surveys show the police have been the least popular disciplinary service in the city since Hong Kong was rocked by pro-democracy protests in 2019, during which allegations of police brutality emerged.

Police chief Raymond Siu said much of the blame lay with the media. “I understand that there are residents who are still hostile against us. In this regard, I told my colleagues that many of these torn relationships and hostility against the police are due to fake news,” Mr. Siu said at his first media briefing since taking office.

“There is no legal definition of fake news at the moment, but if there is any legislation that could help us bring these people to justice, as law enforcers, we absolutely welcome it,” he added.

Hong Kong’s demonstrations subsided last year due to mass arrests, the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s imposition of the security law, which critics argue has been used to curb dissent.

Three former police officers were on Friday promoted to key positions in government, with former security minister John Lee becoming the city’s new number two official and an ex-police chief stepping into Lee’s security bureau role.

Last Thursday 500 police officers raided the newsroom of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily as authorities froze the company’s assets under the security law.

Five executives of the paper were arrested and two were charged with conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

Apple Daily’s lead editorial writer was also arrested on Wednesday and the paper was forced to fold, saying it feared for the safety of staff.

Siu however said police were targeting national security offenders and not the news media.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Great Barrier Reef | A fabled wonder in danger

CPC | Back to the future for China’s communists

Coronavirus | Delta variant forces new lockdowns

FM Qureshi says “no room” to keep Pakistan on FATF’s ‘grey list’

Pakistan security agencies identify key person behind blast outside Hafiz Saeed’s house, arrest three more persons

Trump revenge tour kicks off with Saturday rally in Ohio

Imran Khan seeks India-U.S.-like ties with Washington

India is 'incredibly important' partner to United States in the region and globally: White House

There are countries ‘clearly guilty’ of aiding terrorism, wilfully providing safe havens to terrorists: India

Pope Francis should apologise in Canada for deaths of indigenous children: Justin Turdeau

Helicopter carrying Colombia's President attacked, all safe

Political, economic support will continue after U.S. troops leave: Biden tells Afghan leaders

U.S. Justice Department to sue Georgia over election law

Derek Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Knife attack in German city leaves three dead, suspect arrested

Morning Digest: Kerala ‘excess deaths’ 1.6 times official toll; CBSE optional exams in August, and more

Four dead in U.S. building collapse, 159 still missing

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Diplomatic Dominos: Kashmir and Afghanistan endgame

Pakistan to stay on FATF ‘greylist’ over failure to convict UNSC-designated terror leaders

Tens of thousands attend Pride parade in Israel’s Tel Aviv
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 10:18:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/hong-kong-police-chief-calls-for-fake-news-law/article34993996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY