Highly contagious COVID-19’s U.K. variant found in Sri Lanka for first time

For the first time, Sri Lanka has reported the highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) found in the U.K., health authorities said on Friday.
Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, Director of immunology and molecular medicine of the Sri Jayewardenepra University in Colombo, said that the latest variant, of B.1.1.7 lineage, is highly contagious.
It was the third variant of coronavirus to be detected in the country, he said, mentioning four different locations from where samples have been tested positive for the new U.K. variant.
According to the health authorities, the country is recording over 800 COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.
In late January, with the receipt of free vaccines from India, the health ministry launched a vaccination programme for the frontline health workers and the military.
A public vaccination programme is to get under way from mid-March with the expected orders of vaccines coming from India. Sri Lanka has so far recorded over 73,000 COVID-19 cases with 379 fatalities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath