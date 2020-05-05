Here is the full list of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winners

The 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced on May 4 in 15 Journalism categories and seven Book, Drama and Music categories. The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.

The 2020 Prize winners are:

Journalism

Breaking News Reporting Staff of The Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky. Investigative Reporting Brian M. Rosenthal of The New York Times Explanatory Reporting Staff of The Washington Post Local Reporting Staff of The Baltimore Sun National Reporting T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica; Dominic Gates, Steve Miletich, Mike Baker and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times International Reporting Staff of The New York Times Feature Writing Ben Taub of The New Yorker Commentary Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times Criticism Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times Editorial Writing Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine (Tx.) Herald Press Editorial Cartooning Barry Blitt, contributor, The New Yorker

Demonstrators protesting the proposed extradition bill aim their flashlights towards riot police as they are chased through the streets of Hong Kong, China, August 25, 2019. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The photography staff of Reuters won the breaking news photography award for documenting last year's violent protests in Hong Kong.

Flames and smoke billow from a residential building where militants are suspected to have taken refuge during a gun battle in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Feb. 18, 2019. The image was part of a series of photographs by Associated Press photographers which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography

Associated Press photographers Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin won the feature photography Award for Kashmir coverage.

Snaking around roadblocks, sometimes taking cover in strangers’ homes and hiding cameras in vegetable bags, the three photographers captured images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life - and then headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to the AP’s office in New Delhi.

"It was always cat-and-mouse,” Yasin recalled Monday. “These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced.” Yasin and Khan are based in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city, while Anand is based in the neighboring Jammu district.

Anand said the award left him speechless. "I was shocked and could not believe it,” he said, calling the prize-winning photos a continuation of the work he’s been doing for 20 years with the AP.

Yasin says their prize-winning work has both professional and personal meaning to him. "It’s not the story of the people I am shooting, only, but it’s my story,” he said. “It’s a great honor to be in the list of Pulitzer winners and to share my story with the world.”

Audio Reporting Staff of This American Life with Molly O'Toole of the Los Angeles Times and Emily Green, freelancer, Vice News Public Service Anchorage Daily News with contributions from ProPublica

Letters, Drama and Music

Drama : A Strange Loop, by Michael R. Jackson



History : Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, by W. Caleb McDaniel (Oxford University Press)



Biography : Sontag: Her Life and Work, by Benjamin Moser (Ecco)



Poetry : The Tradition, by Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)



General Nonfiction : The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin (Metropolitan Books)



Music : The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis



: The Central Park Five, by Anthony Davis Fiction: The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

Special Citation

Ida B. Wells

