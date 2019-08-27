Helping reduce Indo-Pak tension one of five takeaways from G7 Summit: White House

The White House on August 26 claimed helping reduce India-Pakistan tension is one of the five big takeaways from the just-concluded G7 Summit.

President Donald Trump returned home from the Group of Seven Summit held in the French city of Biarritz from August 24 and 26.

Also Read PM rejects scope for third party mediation in Kashmir

In its daily round-up for August 26, the White House said, “The five big takeaways are: A message of unity, securing a billion-dollar trade deal, promoting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), developing stronger trade with Europe and helping to reduce India-Pakistan tension.”

“In his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump reaffirmed the need for dialogue between India and Pakistan and also worked to build on the great economic relations between our nations,” it said.

Prime Minister Modi, flanked by Mr. Trump, on August 26 categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation on Kashmir, saying it was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, and “we don’t want to trouble any third country” — a position that was immediately backed by the American leader who had recently offered to mediate.

In a tweet, the White House said during the meeting with Mr. Modi, Mr. Trump also acknowledged India’s role as a critical partner in Afghanistan.