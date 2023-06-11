HamberMenu
Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 25 dead, 145 injured

Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

June 11, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - Peshawar

PTI
Fishing boats are anchored at a fishing harbor following authorities alerting fishermen of Cyclone Tauktae, in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 10, 2023.

Fishing boats are anchored at a fishing harbor following authorities alerting fishermen of Cyclone Tauktae, in Karachi, Pakistan, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Heavy rains swept through Pakistan's northwest, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 25 people dead and 145 injured, authorities said.

Rains and hail hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, senior rescue officer Khateer Ahmed said, uprooting trees and knocking down electrical transmission towers.

Officials were working to provide emergency relief to the injured, Mr. Ahmed said.

Last year, monsoon rains and flooding devastated Pakistan, killing more than 1,700 people, affecting around 33 million people and displacing nearly 8 million.

To mitigate the effects of natural disasters, the government in its national budget draft presented Friday allocated $1.3 billion for climate resilience.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation.

Meanwhile, Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour was on a course toward the country's south, Pakistan's disaster management agency said.

