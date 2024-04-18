GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hamas says Iran attack on Israel ‘legitimate and deserved’

“The response from the Iran confirms that the time when the Zionist entity (Israeli) could act as it wanted without accountability or punishment has ended”

April 18, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Gaza Strip

AFP
A Long exposure photo taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with southern Lebanon, shows a rocket fired from Israel heading towards southern Lebanon on April 17, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

A Long exposure photo taken from a position in northern Israel near the border with southern Lebanon, shows a rocket fired from Israel heading towards southern Lebanon on April 17, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. | Photo Credit: AFP

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on April 17 that Iran’s weekend attack on Israel was a “legitimate and deserved” response to a strike on the Islamic republic’s consulate in Syria.

In its first reaction to the Iranian aerial attack, Hamas said it was a “legitimate and deserved response to the Zionist entity’s... targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus” on April 1.

“The response from the Islamic Republic of Iran confirms that the time when the Zionist entity (Israeli) could act as it wanted without accountability or punishment has ended,” Hamas added in a statement.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / Iran

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.