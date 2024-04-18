Hamas says Iran attack on Israel ‘legitimate and deserved’

April 18, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - Gaza Strip

Palestinian militant group Hamas said on April 17 that Iran’s weekend attack on Israel was a “legitimate and deserved” response to a strike on the Islamic republic’s consulate in Syria.

In its first reaction to the Iranian aerial attack, Hamas said it was a “legitimate and deserved response to the Zionist entity’s... targeting of the Iranian consulate building in Damascus” on April 1.

“The response from the Islamic Republic of Iran confirms that the time when the Zionist entity (Israeli) could act as it wanted without accountability or punishment has ended,” Hamas added in a statement.