Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal

November 26, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - JERUSALEM

AP
People look at the news showing the Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

People look at the news showing the Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza late Sunday. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt.

The Army said one of the hostages was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal.

It was the third consecutive day in which Hamas released Israeli hostages it has been holding in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday – the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. A total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the Islamic militant group carried out a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people and took 240 people hostage. An Israeli offensive in Gaza has left over 13,300 people dead, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

International mediators led by the U.S. and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire.

