GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Hamas mourns Ebrahim Raisi’s death, hails his ‘support for Palestinian resistance’

The militant group said it appreciated Mr. Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression

Published - May 20, 2024 01:06 pm IST - Palestinian Territories

AFP
A handout picture provided by Iran’s Presidency on December 23, 2023 shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C), Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) and Head of Iran’s Judiciary Gholam hossein Mohseni-Ejei attending the Tehran International Conference on Palestine in Iran’s capital.

A handout picture provided by Iran’s Presidency on December 23, 2023 shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (C), Foreign Minister Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (L) and Head of Iran’s Judiciary Gholam hossein Mohseni-Ejei attending the Tehran International Conference on Palestine in Iran’s capital. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hamas on Monday expressed its condolences for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's death in a helicopter crash, mourning in a statement an "honourable supporter" of the Tehran-backed Palestinian militant group.

Hamas said it appreciated Mr. Raisi's "support for the Palestinian resistance, and tireless efforts in solidarity" with Palestinians since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza following the group's October 7 attack.

The militant group said it appreciated Mr. Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who was also killed in the Sunday crash, for their "intense political and diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist (Israeli) aggression against our Palestinian people".

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the militant group's October 7 attack on Israel as a "success" but denied any involvement.

On April 13, Iran launched more than 300 missiles and drones in Tehran's first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory.

What happens in Iran when a President dies in office?

That attack was itself in retaliation for an air strike — widely blamed on Israel — that levelled the Iranian consulate in Damascus and killed seven Revolutionary Guards on April 1.

Since the start of the Gaza war, violence has surged across the region often involving Iran-backed Hamas allies. Israel has been engaged in near-daily clashes along its northern border with the powerful Tehran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

Related Topics

Iran / Palestine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.