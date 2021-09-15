International

Haiti PM sacks prosecutor for murder claims

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry. File   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

The investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise descended into confusion on Tuesday, as the Caribbean island’s Prime Minister sacked a prosecutor who had accused him of links to the killing.

The decision by Prime Minister Ariel Henry to fire prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude exposed the infighting at the highest levels of what is left of Haiti’s government, more than two months after Moise was slain in his home by gunmen. Mr. Henry’s move came hours after Mr. Claude asked the judge investigating Moise’s murder to charge the Prime Minister with involvement in the case.

“I have the pleasure of informing you that it was decided to terminate your post,” Mr. Henry told Mr. Claude in a publicly distributed letter. Mr. Henry was named by Moise as Prime Minister days before the President’s murder.


