GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deaths, injuries reported after gunmen open fire at people at concert hall near Moscow

Video footage showed people who appeared to be dead lying in pools of blood outside the Crocus City Hall, a huge concert hall on the western edge of the Russian capital.

March 22, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow on March 22, 2024.

Smoke rises above the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, on the outskirts of Moscow on March 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

At least three gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, Russia’s state RIA news agency reported on March 22, and then started a fire inside the building. Between two and five people were involved in an attack, news agency Interfax reported.

RIA said some people had definitely been wounded in the attack amid unconfirmed reports that a number of people had also been shot dead. Some people have been killed and wounded in the incident, Russian state news agency TASS reported. 

Police were working at the scene, RIA said.

Video footage published on Russian social media channels showed a large crowd of concert goers attempting to flee the hall. Numerous loud gunshots could be heard.

Other video footage showed people who appeared to be dead lying in pools of blood outside the hall.

The TASS state news agency reported a blast and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage shot outside showing large clouds of smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building.

Related Topics

Russia / explosion

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.