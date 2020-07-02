International

Gunmen kill 24 people in attack on Mexican drug rehab center

On June 6, 10 men were killed when gunmen opened fire in a rehabilitation center for addicts in Irapuato

Twenty-four people have been killed in an armed attack on a drugs rehabilitation facility in the central Mexican city of Irapuato, according to media reports on Wednesday which were confirmed by a Mexican federal official.

Mexican news network Milenio said seven people were also injured in the shooting at the facility in Guanajuato state, the second such attack to take place in Irapuato in the past month.

On June 6, 10 men were killed when gunmen opened fire in a rehabilitation center for addicts in Irapuato. It was not immediately clear if the same facility was hit both times.

Guanajuato, a major carmaking hub, has become one of the principal flashpoints of surging gang violence which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised to quell.

