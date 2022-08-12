Gunman in Montenegro kills 11 after family dispute: Police

AP August 12, 2022 23:13 IST

Montenegro state TV reports that a man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people and injuring six on the streets before being shot dead by the police

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead in a gun battle with police, Montenegro state TV reported Friday, quoting police sources. State TV RTCG reported that the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation. RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica. The site of the attack was blocked off by police. Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack.



