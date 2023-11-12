HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greta Thunberg joins tens of thousands in Amsterdam climate march

Organisers said tens of thousands were taking part as a “conservative estimate”; a previous march in Amsterdam attracted 40,000

November 12, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Amsterdam

AFP
Greta Thunberg attends The March for Climate and Justice to demand political change before the elections in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 12 2023.

Greta Thunberg attends The March for Climate and Justice to demand political change before the elections in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 12 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined tens of thousands in a march through Amsterdam Sunday, aimed at pushing climate change up the political agenda 10 days from a crunch national election.

Carrying placards reading: "Our house is on fire", "In 2050: 'Daddy, what are trees?'", and "Climate Justice Now," demonstrators packed into Amsterdam's central square and set off through the streets.

Organisers said tens of thousands were taking part as a "conservative estimate". A previous march in Amsterdam attracted 40,000.

Thousands of people marched through Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 12, 2023, to call for more action to tackle climate change.

Thousands of people marched through Amsterdam, Netherlands, on November 12, 2023, to call for more action to tackle climate change. | Photo Credit: AP

The march was organised by a coalition of pressure groups, including Extinction Rebellion, Fridays for Future, Oxfam, and Greenpeace.

ALSO READ
Hottest October on record as 2023 on track to be warmest year in history

"With the crises continuing to stack up and a measly six years to achieve the Dutch climate goals in 2030, the upcoming elections are the most crucial ever," they said in a joint statement.

Polls show the election is currently a dead heat between the centre-right VVD of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and a new party, the NSC, led by anti-corruption champion Pieter Omtzigt.

A coalition of the Greens and the leftist PvdA is sitting in third place, according to the polls. This party is led by former European Commission heavyweight Frans Timmermans, the architect of the EU's Green Deal agenda.

Surveys show the key issues of the election campaign have been the ongoing housing crisis in the Netherlands, living standards, and immigration.

According to the most recent poll by I&O research, climate change came in fifth of the issues on voters' minds, behind housing, healthcare, immigration, and poverty.

Climate change is now considered less of a key topic than was the case at the last election in 2021, according to the I&O research poll.

Related Topics

climate change (politics)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.