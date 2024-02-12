GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greeks protest against same-sex marriage and adoption reform

The Orthodox Church of Greece — which has close ties to many government MPs — has said it is “totally opposed” to the reform.

February 12, 2024 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Caracus

AFP
Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A protest against legalising same-sex marriage and adoption in Greece drew several thousand people in Athens on Sunday ahead of a debate in parliament next week.

Some 4,000 people responded to a call by Orthodox religious groups, according to police. They gathered on central Syntagma Square, waving Greek flags and brandishing crosses and banners opposing same-sex parenthood.

“Hands off the children,” chanted the crowd, which featured several robed priests and supporters of the far-right party Niki, whose leader Dimitris Natsios was present.

The Orthodox Church of Greece — which has close ties to many government MPs — has said it is “totally opposed” to the reform, arguing that it “condemns” children to grow up in an “environment of confusion”.

Protester Efrosini, an Athens pensioner, said same-sex couples already have rights under a civil union reform adopted in 2015.

Even Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is personally championing the Bill, has stressed that the changes would benefit just “a few children and couples”.

The Bill is expected to split Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy, with dozens of the party’s 158 lawmakers likely to oppose it or abstain.

However, it is likely to pass with the support of the main opposition Syriza party, whose leader Stefanos Kasselakis is gay, the socialist Pasok party and other smaller parties.

