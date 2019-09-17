International

Government can handle accountability for Rohingya: Myanmar envoy

More than 740,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh.

More than 740,000 Rohingya had fled to Bangladesh.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun insisted Myanmar’s government will “never tolerate any violation of human rights to anyone” and is “capable of addressing the issue of accountability.”

Myanmar’s envoy to the top U.N. human rights body says his country rejects any move to bring the issue of alleged rights violations against ethnic Rohingya Muslims to an international legal forum.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun insisted Myanmar’s government will “never tolerate any violation of human rights to anyone” and is “capable of addressing the issue of accountability.”

He was responding on Tuesday to a report presented a day earlier by a special UN fact-finding mission that called for Myanmar to be held responsible for alleged genocide against the Rohingya.

The report chronicled human rights violations by security forces and said counterinsurgency operations against Rohingya in 2017 included “genocidal acts.”

It said the operations killed thousands of people and caused more than 740,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

Comments
Sep 17, 2019

