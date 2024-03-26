GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Doodle celebrates Bangladesh Independence Day

Many wear traditional green and red sarees and kurtas to show pride in their national colours, all while exploring streets decorated with the Bangladeshi flag

March 26, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:01 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google Doodle appeared exclusively in Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh celebrates Independence Day, Google on March 26 marked the day with a special doodle illustrating the country’s national flag, a red circle on a green background.

“The public holiday marks the moment Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on this day in 1971,” Google said in a blogpost describing the Doodle which appeared exclusively in Bangladesh.

Many wear traditional green and red sarees and kurtas to show pride in their national colours, all while exploring streets decorated with the Bangladeshi flag — like the one in today’s artwork. The green represents progress, youth, and the nation’s lush landscape, while the red symbolises sacrifice, rebirth, and the rising sun, it added.

The 1971 war | The liberation of Bangladesh, 50 years ago

Bangladesh commemorates its Liberation movement, which began with the declaration of Independence by the Mukti Bahini (Freedom Fighters) led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 26, 1971.

On the eve of Independence Day, a few select citizens and organisations are presented the Independence Day Award that celebrates their extraordinary achievements. The annual award recognises scientists, athletes, writers, musicians, artists, and more. The following day, grand events like parades, concerts, and rallies occur all throughout the country, Google said.

