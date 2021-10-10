Global pact made on minimum corporate tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen hailed it as a victory for American families as well as international business.

“We’ve turned tireless negotiations into decades of increased prosperity — for both America and the world. Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy,” Ms Yellen said in a statement.

The OECD said the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenues annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.

Ireland, Estonia and Hungary, all low tax countries, dropped their objections this week as a compromise emerged on a deduction from the minimum rate for multinationals with real physical business activities abroad.

But some developing countries seeking a higher minimum tax rate say their interests have been sidelined to accommodate the interests of richer countries like Ireland, which had refused to sign a deal with a minimum tax rate higher than 15%.

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that proposals on the table forced developing countries to chose between “something bad and something worse”.

While Kenya, Nigeria and Sri Lanka did not back a previous version of the deal, Pakistan’s abstention came as a surprise, one official briefed on the talks said. India also had qualms up to the last minute, but ultimately backed the deal, they added.