HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ghanaian football player Atsu’s body found under rubble in Turkey quake: Agent

Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 43,000 people in both countries

February 18, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Hatay

Reuters
Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United in January 2020.

Christian Atsu during his stint with Newcastle United in January 2020. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The body of former Ghana international football player Christian Atsu has been found after a huge earthquake in Turkey, local media reported on February 18, quoting his manager.

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the building where he lived in southern Turkey after last week’s massive earthquake, the ex-Chelsea winger’s Turkish agent said.

Also Read | Three survivors pulled from rubble in Turkey 11 days after earthquake

“Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble,” Murat Uzunmehmet told reporters in Hatay, where the athlete’s body was found. “Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

Atsu had been scheduled to fly out of southern Turkey hours before the quake, but Hatayspor’s manager said on Friday the Ghanaian opted to stay with the club after scoring the game-winning goal in a February 5 Super Lig match.

Related Topics

soccer / earthquake / Environmental disasters / Turkey

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.