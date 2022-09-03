Germany's gas situation is tense and could worsen, regulator says
Russia scrapped a deadline to resume flows via the pipeline
Germany's gas supply situation is currently guaranteed but the situation is tense and further deterioration cannot be ruled out, the country's network regulator said after Russia's Gazprom extended an outage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Russia scrapped a Saturday deadline to resume flows via the pipeline, saying it had found an oil leak in a turbine during maintenance.
"The defects alleged by the Russian side are not a technical reason for the halt of operations," the regulator said in its daily gas situation report.
