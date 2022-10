President spokesperson confirmed his surprise visit to Ukraine through text message.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (right) greets new Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev. File | Photo Credit: Maja Hitij

President spokesperson confirmed his surprise visit to Ukraine through text message.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv on October 25, 2022, his spokesperson told AFP, confirming his surprise visit to Ukraine.

"I am looking forward to my meeting with (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv," he said, according to a text sent by the spokesperson.