George W Bush supporters form Super Political Action Committee to gather support for Joe Biden

A group of officials from the George W Bush presidency (the 43rd) have joined forces to form a new Super PAC (Political Action Committee) to gather support from the Republicans for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The group, ‘43 Alumni for Biden’, whose mission is to restore “decency, honor, dignity” to the White House, has been formed months before the crucial November 3 presidential election.

“We know what is normal and what is abnormal and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The President is a danger,” Jennifer Millikin, one of the PAC organisers and a former campaign staff for Mr. Bush told Reuters, which had first reported the story. President Donald Trump is under fire from critics, including some Republicans, for his handling of the pandemic as well as race relations.

Principles more than politics

The Super PAC which describes itself as a group of ‘alumni’ who served Mr. Bush and other Republican Presidents, Members of Congress and governors, believes “Principles matter more than politics,” as per its website.

Super PACs are allowed to receive unlimited funds from individuals, companies, unions and PACs and can make independent expenditures. However, they cannot contribute directly or in-kind to federal candidates, nor can they coordinate expenditures with campaigns.

“Join us and our former Republican colleagues in casting your vote for Joe Biden on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Together, we can help restore decency, honor, dignity and true leadership to the White House,” the website says.

The organisers acknowledge policy differences with Democrats but call for “civil, honest and robust” debate. One of the FAQs on the PACs website asks if joining the PAC is equivalent to abandoning the Republican party.

“In service to our country”

“We endorse Vice-President Biden not necessarily in opposition to any political affiliations, but rather in service to our country which requires a greater obligation than partisan politics or party,” the PAC says.

Last month, a group of Republicans had launched the “Right Side PAC” to gather support for Mr. Biden from disgruntled Trump supporters.