Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

8. This bird is thought to have first been domesticated in Mexico about 1,500 years ago and was called huehxolotl by the Aztecs. In Great British it is known as ‘Hindi’. In India, the bird is known as ‘Peru’ (from the Portuguese name for this bird). In Malaysia they were referred to as Dutch chickens, while in French they are called ‘Indian chickens’. What is the common English name for this bird, which probably comes from the fact that the English first saw this in markets in Constantinople?