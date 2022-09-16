Quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

World

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

1. On September 18, 1870, Henry Washburn, during his exploration of Northwestern Wyoming, came across an extraordinary natural phenomenon. He and his team realised that it was happening with a remarkable regularity of once every 74 minutes. Each time the event happened for 15 to 20 minutes and reached a height of almost 125 feet. In the following years it was even used as a laundry, the hot water washing the clothes thoroughly. Named as ‘Old Faithful’ by Washburn, what geographic entity is this?

Answer :

Geyser

