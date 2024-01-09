GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gabriel Attal becomes youngest France Prime Minister: reports

Gabriel Attal, at 34, became France’s youngest Prime Minister, and the first to be openly gay

January 09, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - PARIS

Reuters
Gabriel Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name after being appointed government spokesman during the COVID pandemic, was widely cited by political sources and French media as a strong favourite to replace Elisabeth Borne. File

Gabriel Attal, a close Macron ally who became a household name after being appointed government spokesman during the COVID pandemic, was widely cited by political sources and French media as a strong favourite to replace Elisabeth Borne. File | Photo Credit: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on January 9 picked his close ally Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister, RTL radio and BFM TV reported.

Mr. Attal replaces Elisabeth Borne, who resigned on Monday.

A statement from the Elysee presidential office was expected later on Tuesday.

The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift but rather signals a desire for Mr. Macron to try to move beyond last year’s unpopular pension and immigration reforms by focusing on new priorities, including reaching full employment.

The new Prime Minister will also be tasked with trying to improve Mr. Macron’s centrist party’s chances in the June EU elections.

Once a member of France’s socialist party before joining Mr. Macron, Mr. Attal was a junior Finance Minister and became Education Minister in 2023, making a name for himself as one of Mr. Macron’s most savvy Ministers, at ease on radio shows and in parliament.

