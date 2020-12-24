International

French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizerand BioNTech for France’s vaccinationrollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-aheadon Monday.

“The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over,including elderly”, the regulator says.

The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaignof unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for theshot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec.27.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 4:54:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/french-medical-regulator-approves-covid-19-vaccine/article33411150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY