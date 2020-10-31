France seeks to uncover attacker’s links

‘Can understand people shocked by cartoons, but can’t accept violence: Macron

French authorities were on Saturday seeking to ascertain if a young Tunisian suspected of killing three people in a knife rampage inside a Nice church had outside help as police arrested a third man who could have been associated with him.

Brahim Issaoui, 21, only arrived in Europe from Tunisia last month and, according to prosecutors, killed the sexton, a Brazilian woman and a French woman in the attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica on Thursday morning.

The attack, which the government has described as an act of “Islamist terror” sent a shockwave across France, a country already on edge after the beheading this month of a teacher who showed a class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

Issaoui was shot by police multiple times and is currently in a grave condition in hospital.

Investigators have been unable to question him and his precise motivations remain unclear.

French police are currently holding three people under arrest for questioning in the investigation, which is focusing on two telephones found on the suspect after the attack.

A first man, 47, was detained on Thursday evening after being seen next to the attacker on surveillance footage the day before the attack.

The second individual, suspected of contacting Issaoui the day before the attack, was held on Friday.

Police said Saturday a third man, aged 33, was arrested after being present when the home of the second suspect was raided.

Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron said that he could understand if Muslims were shocked by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

“I can understand that people could be shocked by the caricatures but I will never accept that violence can be justified,” he said.

“I consider it our duty to protect our freedoms and our rights,” he added.