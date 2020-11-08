International

France FM in Egypt to calm tensions after cartoon controversy

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Egypt on Sunday hoping to ease tensions following the publishing of controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that sparked ire in the Arab world.

A diplomatic source said Mr. Le Drian would meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Ahmed al-Tayeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, Egypt's highest Muslim authority.

Mr. Le Drian “will pursue the appeasement process” started by President Emmanuel Macron, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Cairo-based Al-Azhar, considered the foremost religious institutions for Sunni Muslims, condemned French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's decision in September to reprint the cartoons.

And last month Mr. Tayeb denounced remarks by Macron in “Islamist separatism” as “racist” and spreading “hate speech”.

Demonstrations have erupted in several Muslim-majority countries after Mr. Macron defended the right to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, which many saw as insulting and an attack on Islam.

Mr. Macron's remarks came after a suspected Islamist decapitated a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb on October 16, after he showed the cartoons during a lesson on freedom of expression.

Mr. Sisi himself had weighed in, saying last month that “to insult the prophets amounts to underestimating the religious beliefs of many people”.

Comments
Related Articles

In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia’s Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

Azerbaijan announces capture of Karabakh's second-largest city, Armenia denies it

Hassan Rouhani says Biden win a chance for U.S. to ‘compensate for mistakes’

Hackers can exploit Zoom users by noticing shoulder movements, report says

U.S. presidential polls | Media reports say Jared Kushner approached Donald Trump about conceding the election

Kamala Harris's husband Doug Mr. Emhoff to be first 'second gentleman'

U.S. Vice-President-elect | Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden | From being one of the youngest senators to oldest U.S. president

US presidential elections | Trump does not plan to concede any time soon, aides and allies indicate

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden vows to tackle coronavirus; to name advisers on Monday

Biden administration will place high priority on strengthening Indo-US relationship, says policy paper

Joe Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards

‘I may be the first, but won’t be the last’: Kamala Harris in her first speech as VP-elect

Japan formally proclaims Crown Prince Akishino heir to throne

Joe Biden wins U.S. presidency, vows to unify a deeply divided nation

The Hindu Explains | Why are questions being raised about the viability of America’s electoral system?

U.S. Presidential elections | Trump says Biden 'rushing to falsely pose' as winner

U.S. Presidential elections | Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America’s next Vice-President

IS-Khorasan Province | Black flag in Afghanistan

Ethiopia vows to replace Tigray govt. as conflict escalates

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 4:41:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/france-fm-in-egypt-to-calm-tensions-after-cartoon-controversy/article33052051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY