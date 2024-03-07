GIFT a SubscriptionGift
France and Moldova to sign defence deal as Russia watches on

March 07, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - Paris

AFP
A file photo of France’s President Emmanuel Macron

A file photo of France’s President Emmanuel Macron | Photo Credit: Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron and Moldovan leader Maia Sandu will sign a defence co-operation agreement in Paris on Thursday, his office said, as tensions mount between Chisinau and pro-Russian separatists.

Their meeting in the French capital will take place after pro-Russian officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria last week appealed to Russia for “protection”. There is mounting concern that the territory could become a new flashpoint in Moscow’s two-year war against Ukraine.

Mr. Macron and Ms. Sandu will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in “all areas”, the Elysee Palace said on Wednesday.

“A defence cooperation agreement and a roadmap for economic cooperation will be signed during the visit,” a statement from Mr. Macron’s office said, without providing further details.

Macron’s shock move

Last week Mr. Macron triggered a shockwave in Europe by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine.

The French Foreign Ministry has said that Russia is “very likely” behind destabilisation attempts in Moldova.

Moldova, which borders Ukraine and EU member Romania, is seeking to join the European Union and has obtained EU candidate status. Ms. Sandu has accused Russia of plotting to overthrow her government.

France’s efforts to reinforce ties with ex-Soviet nations are keenly watched in Moscow.

Pro-Russian officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria had appealed to Russia for “protection”

