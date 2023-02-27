HamberMenu
Former Nepal PM Oli's party withdraws support to Prachanda-led government in Nepal

The prime reason for the break-up of the alliance between the two leaders was because Prime Minister Prachanda decided to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel for the President's post

February 27, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Kathmandu

PTI
File photo of K.P. Sharma Oli (left) with Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

File photo of K.P. Sharma Oli (left) with Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML party on Monday decided to withdraw its support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’- led government, citing changes in the political equation, dealing yet another jolt to the fragile two-month-old ruling coalition in the country.

The Communist Party of Nepal-(Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), made the formal announcement after top leaders of the party met on Monday, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

"We decided to withdraw from the government after the Nepal Prime Minister started working in a different fashion and due to the changed political equation in the run-up to the presidential election," Bishnu Paudel, UML’s vice-chairman said.

The prime reason for the break-up of the alliance between Mr. Prachanda and Mr. Oli was because the Maoist leader decided to support senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel for the President's post.

Mr. Paudel is from the Nepali Congress, an Opposition party, and from outside the ruling alliance.

Nepal's Presidential election will be held on March 9.

Mr. Oli has nominated Subas Nembang a member of CPN-UML party to contest against Mr. Paudel.

