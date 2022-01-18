International

‘Foreign parcels spreading Omicron in China’: Chinese media

Workers and residents stand near a nuclei test station in Beijing, China, on January 18, 2022.   | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere.

Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze.

However, China has repeatedly emphasised the danger of infection from packaging, despite only trace amounts of the virus being found on such items, and it has boosted testing of items shipped from overseas.

The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the latest infections and packages from abroad.

Cases detected

The report on Tuesday said investigators found people newly infected had picked up packages mailed from Canada and the U.S..

China has locked down parts of Haidian district following the detection of three cases, just weeks before the Chinese capital is due to host the Winter Olympics. Another person in the southern technology hub of Shenzhen who tested positive for Omicron had handled packages sent from North America.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 10:18:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/foreign-parcels-spreading-omicron-in-china-chinese-media/article38288112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY