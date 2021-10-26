Foreign nationals flying to the U.S. need to be vaccinated

The administration also issued operational guidance for airlines and testing and contacting tracing via the CDC.

Most adults who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents and want to fly into the country on or after November 8 will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in addition to showing a negative test, as per a new Presidential Proclamation signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

The rules have been expected for weeks and will harmonize disparate, country-specific rules. For some jurisdictions and countries, including India, Brazil, Ireland, the Schengen Area, South Africa and the U.K., where entry into the U.S. has been the exception to the rule, it will mean a significant easing of restrictions.

“For purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines will be accepted that include the FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listed [EUL] vaccines,” a senior administration official told reporters on a briefing call on Monday. Covishield — a version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India — is on the WHO list, while the world health body is nearing a decision on whether Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, another Indian vaccine, will be granted EUL status.

Children under 18 are exempt from the vaccine entry requirement as many countries have not permitted children to get vaccines on the CDC list.

Unvaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents (“green card” holders) will be required to show a negative test within a day of departure of their flights to the U.S., as per officials.

Those who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be exempt from showing proof of vaccination only in a limited set of circumstances (these exempt individuals will also have to show a negative test taken one day prior to travel). Those applying for immigrant visas are already required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as per a separate set of rules that became effective on October 1, so Monday’s announcement applies only to those who are not US citizens and permanent citizens as well as non-immigrants .

Exemptions for foreign nationals include people traveling from countries where there is limited vaccine availability (defined as less having vaccine rates of less than 10%) - unless they’re on a B1 or B2 visa - and for those for whom taking a vaccine is contraindicated, including due to severe anaphylactic reactions to a previous covid-19 vaccine.

Those who are vaccinated will still need to provide a negative covid-19 test in addition to vaccination proof, but have a larger window of three days (rather than one day) days before their flight to get the test done.

The administration also issued operational guidance for airlines and testing and contacting tracing via the CDC on Monday, as per a senior administration official.