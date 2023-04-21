HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foreign Minister Qin Gang says both sides of Taiwan Strait belong to China

It is right for China to uphold its sovereignty, says Mr. Gang.

April 21, 2023 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST - SHANGHAI

Reuters
Qin Gang, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum, held under the theme of “Chinese Modernization and the World”, at the Grand Halls, in Shanghai on April 21, 2023.

Qin Gang, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum, held under the theme of “Chinese Modernization and the World”, at the Grand Halls, in Shanghai on April 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to China, and that it is right and proper for China to uphold its sovereignty.

Qin made the remarks at the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, where he discussed a wide range of topics from debt, the global economy, and Taiwan.

"Recently there has been absurd rhetoric accusing China of upending the status quo, disrupting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Qin said. "The logic is absurd and the conclusion dangerous."

He added that "fair-minded people can see who is engaged in hegemonic bullying and high-minded practices."

"It is not the Chinese mainland, but the Taiwan independence separatist forces and a handful of countries attempting to disrupt the status quo," Qin said. "Those who play with fire on Taiwan will eventually get themselves burned."

China recently held military exercises around the self-ruled island after Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a claim the government in Taipei strongly rejects, and routinely denounces high-level meetings between Taiwanese and foreign leaders and officials.

Related Topics

Taiwan / China / international relations

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.