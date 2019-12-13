International

Fixing deal a challenge, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.   | Photo Credit: AP

It’s about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and cooperation in security and foreign policy,” Ms. Merkel told mediapersons after an EU summit in Brussels.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said said the shortage of time to fix future relations with Britain post Brexit was a major challenge.

“It will be very complicated. It’s about an array of relations, in trade, in fishing and cooperation in security and foreign policy,” Ms. Merkel told mediapersons after an EU summit in Brussels.“Our biggest hurdle will be that we need to sort out these issues very quickly.”

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Britain that the more it chose to deregulate its economy after Brexit, the more it will lose access to the European Union’s market. “I don’t think that you can have a strong relationship with Europe’s single market with substantial regulatory differences on climate, environmental, economic or social regulations,” Mr. Macron said.

