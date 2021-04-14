International

First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘procedure’, says White House

Joe Biden and wife Jill. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early on Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”

The White House says both Bidens will then return to the White House and “resume their normal schedule.”

Later on Wednesday, the President is set to address the nation on his plans to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. He will then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, the final resting place of many American service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The White House did not immediately detail the nature of the first lady’s procedure.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 11:10:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/first-lady-jill-biden-to-undergo-procedure-says-white-house/article34315876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY