Family of Indian-American Jasmer Singh killed in attack in Queens want hate crime charge against accused

October 23, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New York

ANI

An Indian-American man Jasmer Singh living in Queens, New York has died following an attack that followed moments after his car accident, as per the police, CBS News reported.

CBS News is the news division of the American television and radio service CBS.

The accident took place on Thursday while Jasmer was driving his wife home from a doctor’s appointment in preparation for a trip to India this coming week.

On the Van Wyck Expressway, Jasmer’s car bumped into another driver and that driver went on a rampage against him, according to CBS News.

On Sunday night, Jasmer’s family spoke with CBS New York, calling for hate crime charges against the suspect.

Jasmer’s son Multani while talking about his father, said, “He was educated, a very noble person, a simple person.”Singh, 68, came to the U.S. from India to raise his family.”

He was distinguished looking, with turban and all that,” Mr. Multani said. He further said, “My father’s skull was broken. Two front teeth were gone.”

Post the attack, Jasmer succumbed to his injuries. The incident has left his family traumatised.

According to investigators, the car’s driver has been caught and is now facing several charges, including manslaughter and assault, but not as a hate crime.

Mr. Multani said he is convinced his father’s appearance as a turbaned Sikh was the reason for the brutality, and wants his death to be charged as a hate crime, as per CBS News.

Mr. Multani said: “The guy was addressing my father with his costumes, with his turbans. There was no reason for someone to go in that intensity. My father was targeted and it is a possible hate crime.”

The mayor of New York City Eric Adams said, “Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you.”

Mr. Multani said, “Consider the safety of the Sikh community, please, so that nobody would lose their father, brother, or son like I did.”

