F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in Iran's northwest

AP February 21, 2022 13:23 IST

Firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz, Iran, on February 21. | Photo Credit: AFP

A fighter jet has crashed in northwest Iran and killed two pilots and a civilian, the country's state-run news agency reported Monday. IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz and two pilots and a civilian were killed. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said. Iran's air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the ageing fleet.



