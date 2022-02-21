International

F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in Iran's northwest

Firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz, Iran, on February 21.

Firefighters putting out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz, Iran, on February 21. | Photo Credit: AFP

A fighter jet has crashed in northwest Iran and killed two pilots and a civilian, the country's state-run news agency reported Monday. IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz and two pilots and a civilian were killed. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said.

Iran's air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the ageing fleet.


