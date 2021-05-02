International

Extreme weather kills 11, injures 66 in eastern China

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a man stands near damaged buildings and farm fields after a devastating storm in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Saturday, May 1, 2021   | Photo Credit: AP

An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 66 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse, officials said.

Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times.

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a local government notice said.

Wind speeds of 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were underway for the nine remaining crew, the notice said.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles as well as windows that have been blown away were being cleared.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2021 10:00:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/extreme-weather-kills-11-injures-66-in-eastern-china/article34462668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY