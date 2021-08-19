International

Explosion hits Shia procession in Pakistan, some 30 wounded

This Google Maps image locates Bahawalnagar in Pakistan.  

A powerful explosion hit a procession of Shia Muslims in central Pakistan on August 19, wounding at least 30 people, witnesses and a Shia leader said. There were unconfirmed reports of deaths among the victims.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the bombing. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab Province where the attack took place.

A Shia leader, Khawar Shafqat, confirmed the bombing in a statement but provided no further details.

No government official or police officials were available for comment, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Ashoura festival.


