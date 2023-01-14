HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-IPL chief Lalit Modi hospitalised, placed on oxygen support

Lalit Modi posted the update on Instagram, saying that he was infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks and had "profound pneumonia"

January 14, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Former IPL chairman Lalil Modi (centre) accompanied by two doctors

Former IPL chairman Lalil Modi (centre) accompanied by two doctors | Photo Credit: Instagram/@lalitkmodi

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a COVID-19 infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support.

Mr. Modi posted the update on Instagram, saying that he was infected with COVID-19 twice in two weeks and had "profound pneumonia" after which he was hospitalised.

Along with this, he has also released his picture, captioned: “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double COVID in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen.

Through Instagram, Lalit Modi said he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of hospitalisation.

Related Topics

IPL / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.