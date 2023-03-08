HamberMenu
Ex-Fiji PM Bainimarama quits parliament following suspension

Former Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said he had tendered his resignation "with immediate effect" but had no intention of resigning from politics

March 08, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Suva, Fiji

AFP
Frank Bainimarama, former Prime Minister of Fiji. File.

Frank Bainimarama, former Prime Minister of Fiji. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced on March 8 his resignation from the Pacific nation's parliament, which had already suspended him for three years.

Mr. Bainimarama said he had tendered his resignation "with immediate effect" but had no intention of resigning from politics, in a post on his FijiFirst party's Facebook page.

The 68-year-old had led Fiji since a bloodless coup in 2006 and governed until being replaced as prime minister following a closely contested general election last December.

In February, parliament suspended the opposition leader until 2026 after a speech in which he criticised his successor, Sitiveni Rabuka, and president Wiliame Katonivere.

Mr. Bainimarama accused Mr. Katonivere of failing to protect the constitution, which he claimed was "being stripped away almost on a daily basis" by Mr. Rabuka's new government.

In a statement Wednesday, Mr. Bainimarama described his three-year suspension for breaching parliamentary procedure as "unwarranted and most certainly unjustified".

"However, the decision has been made by parliament through (a) vote and I have complied with the decision," he added.

Mr. Bainimarama will remain leader of FijiFirst but has resigned so his opposition party will retain "at all times" their 26 seats in the country's 55-seat parliament.

"This is to ensure that we keep the three-uneven-legged stool in check," he added, referring to Mr. Rabuka's coalition government.

His parliamentary seat will be filled by a FijiFirst politician, and Bainimarama said the party would nominate one of his former ministers, Inia Seruiratu, as the new opposition leader at the next sitting.

He added that he would remain strongly involved in the country's political scene.

"I want to assure all our supporters and all Fijians that you will be seeing more of me on the ground as I engage with you to listen to your needs, wants and concerns," Mr. Bainimarama said.

Fiji

